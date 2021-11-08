Saskatoon announces free transit for veterans on Remembrance Day

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon Transit has announced it will be recognizing veterans past and present this year on Remembrance day by offering them free transit service.

The free service will also be available to current serving personnel, including cadets and reservists and will be extended to one companion.

They are asked to identify themselves by wearing a military uniform or presenting military ID or a CF1 card when they board.

"Saskatoon Transit has been providing free service to the public Remembrance Day service for many years now. Even though the public Remembrance Day service is not taking place this year, it's important to honour veterans and current members of the Canadian Armed Forces with free transit," said Allison Collins, Media Relations Advisor.

Lest We Forget will also be displayed on Saskatoon Transit buses on Nov. 11.