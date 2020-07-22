SASKATOON -- With Saskatoon heading deep into the summer heat this week the Saskatoon SPCA reminds pet owners not to leave their furry friends in vehicles.

In a press release the Saskatoon SPCA said for an animal, even just a few minutes of being left unattended in a vehicle can have a drastic and tragic outcome.

“In just minutes, your car will heat to temperatures that can cause severe and irreversible damage, and even death, from heat stroke.”

So far in 2020 the Saskatoon SPCA said animal protection officers have responded to 65 calls and seized three dogs from dangerously high temperatures this summer.

The SPCA said parking in shade or opening a window does not reduce the level of danger. Anyone who suspects a pet is experiencing heat exhaustion, the SPCA said the best way to cool off is by immersing your pet’s body in cool water.

Anyone who witnesses an animal in distress can call the Saskatoon SPCA at (306) 374-7387.