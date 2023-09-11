Saskatoon and Lac La Ronge Indian Band establish new urban reserve

The City of Saskatoon and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band signed an agreement on Monday establishing a new urban reserve.

The urban reserve will be located at 211 Wheeler Street, the current site of Can-North, an environmental consulting company operated by the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

“We’re hoping to get more of our band members, and more First Nations, and more Indigenous (people) into the field of sciences,” said Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson.

“This is a big process today then they will be able to also have a tax free income on that property for the ones that are First Nations.”

The agreement will provide the band with municipal and policing services in exchange for a service fee. Compatible land-use and development standards are also part of the agreement.

Mayor Charlie Clark says partnerships between First Nations and Saskatchewan’s largest city provide long-term benefits province-wide.

“We're seeing First Nations continuing to want to invest in Saskatoon. That is that something benefits our community, benefits the nations that are making those investments and it creates jobs and opportunities for everyone,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.

Once finalized by the federal government this will be the city's 10th urban reserve.