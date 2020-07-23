SASKATOON -- Al Boyce, the Second Vice of Army Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit No. 38 in Saskatoon, says he hopes to see more progress for the club soon.

“We did get a little help from our provincial board,” said Boyce. “Which helped us and we applied for the government loans that were there and they also helped us, but we’re just kind of going month to month right now, just hoping we can open up again September.”

The club is hoping to reopen in September. With events being cancelled after they closed due to COVID-19, they’re facing financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon’s Nutana and Spadina Legion halls have also had postponed events due to COVID-19.

More than 150 of the 1,381 Royal Canadian Legion branches across Canada are at risk of closing permanently, the organization says.

Another 357 branches across Canada are facing financial difficulties.

In a statement, the Ministry of Veteran Affairs said they “are in regular contact with stakeholder groups and advisory group members – including the Legion – to ensure that they’re aware of the various funding options currently available to them as they continue their vitally important work.

“The Minister has recently spoken with the Royal Canadian Legion about their request for financial assistance. As the Prime Minister has indicated, our response to this pandemic is ongoing, and we will continue to explore ways to ensure that we’re providing Canadians and our community partners with the support they need.”