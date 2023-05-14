Saskatoon ambulance totaled after collision with SUV

Two paramedics walked away with minor injuries following a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV on Saturday.

Medavie West spokesperson Troy Davies says around 8 p.m. an SUV pulled out in front of the paramedics at the intersection of Witney Avenue and 22nd Street West, and the vehicles collided at regular speeds.

There was no patient in the ambulance at the time and there were no delays in transport, Davies said.

“We weren’t responding [with] lights and sirens.”

Davies says both airbags deployed when the ambulance struck the vehicle and the paramedics sustained minor injuries. The ambulance chassis was totaled, but the box can be remounted, he said.

The condition of the driver is not known, but Davies says no one involved required hospitalization.