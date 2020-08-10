SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's airport is starting to see a rise in air traffic.

Andrew Leeming, vice president of operational excellence, says the airport has seen around 10 flights and more than 400 passengers departing daily.

That’s still less than the 35 flights and more than 2,000 passengers that were leaving last year.

Leeming says air travel has been increasing steadily from month to month.

More flights and passengers are expected to come onboard as FLAIR airlines launches later this month.