It’s a busy time at the Saskatoon airport as holiday travellers are coming and going at YXE.

Airport president and CEO Stephen Maybury says about 4,300 passengers will use the airport each day Thursday and Friday.

"These are our highest volumes in terms of passenger flow. It’s obviously exciting and it’s a fun time to travel as people go to visit family and friends and relatives," Maybury says.

Airlines have brought in extra staff to deal with the volume, and more security personnel are in place to deal with the holiday crush.

Maybury says passengers can do their part to make sure they can get to their destination with as little stress as possible.

“The advice is always around planning and time management. Think of your trip as an entire process,” Maybury says.

He reminds passengers travelling with gifts not to wrap the presents as the gifts will be unwrapped by security if the passenger has to go through secondary screening.