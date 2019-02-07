

CTV Saskatoon





If you’re hoping to get a ride from the airport, you won’t be able to call Uber – at least not yet.

Getting picked up at John G. Diefenbaker International Airport by the ride sharing service is off limits at the moment. The airport says there is no contract with Uber, but adds it has been having discussions with the company.

Uber can drop off passengers at the airport.

Travelers can take a taxi or city transit to get to their next destination.