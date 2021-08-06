Advertisement
Saskatoon airport briefly evacuated due to faulty alarm
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 2:49PM CST Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 3:04PM CST
The Saskatoon airport is pictured in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon international airport was briefly evacuated Friday afternoon.
According to a tweet sent at 2:16 p.m., the airport was evacuated roughly 10 minutes prior "due to an ongoing incident."
A follow-up message sent four minutes later said the situation had "concluded" and the airport was again operating normally.
An airport spokesperson told CTV News a faulty fire alarm was responsible for the scare.