SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment has lifted the air quality advisory it put in place for Saskatoon Friday night because of a salvage yard fire that continues to burn in Martensville.

A public safety alert sent to residents from the City of Saskatoon said the Ministry of Environment received updated modelling from Environment Canada indicating that winds are expected to come from the south for the rest of Saturday and Sunday.

“This means that the smoke from the fire north of Saskatoon will no longer have a significant impact on the City of Saskatoon,” the alert said.

The advisory was lifted as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The fire — which has been burning since Thursday — was sparked after an ember from a controlled burn flew into a pile of demolition waste, according to a BN Steel & Metals Inc. employee who spoke to CTV News.