Saskatoon aims to bring world-class basketball facility to River Landing

Saskatoon's Standing Policy Committee on Planning, Development and Community Services will hear the details of a proposed world-class basketball facility on Monday.

Under the agreement between the City of Saskatoon, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) and Hoist the Hoops, Jumpstart, with the support of local Canadian Tire dealers Dave Deplaedt and Paul Cairns, will provide a gift-in-kind for the design and construction of the multi-court facility.

“The Hoist the Hoops initiative has done an amazing job to bring to life a vision where youth can play basketball outside with no financial, social or other barriers,” Andrew Roberts, director of recreation and community development, said in a news release.

“With Jumpstart’s support to the project, Saskatoon could soon see a sports facility that serves the community in a unique and important way and will offer other benefits like camps and sporting events.”

Hoist the Hoops is a local program spearheaded by Michael Linklater, Marcus Storey and Michael Donauer who saw the need for an outdoor basketball facility to serve as both a sports opportunity and a way to bring the community together in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhood, the release said.

City council approved the original concept plan and agreed to support it. Jumpstart then reached out to Hoist the Hoops in the fall of 2021 to see what support they could offer, resulting in the gift-in-kind proposal and a revised concept plan.

The revised concept plan includes a full-size International Basketball Federation (FIBA) basketball court, two regulation 3-on-3 courts, lights, a shade shelter and up to six basketball standards with backboards, rims and nets.

The concept is rooted in the Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action #90 which aims to ensure that national sports policies and programs include Aboriginal peoples, the release said.

Construction could begin this year.