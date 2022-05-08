Saskatoon administration recommends pause in accepting naming submissions for city infrastructure

City of Saskatoon administration recommends a temporary pause in receiving new naming submissions for streets and other civic property.

The recommendation stems from calls last year to rename McPherson Avenue and John A Macdonald Road.

"Methods to recognize and celebrate the histories, cultures and identities of Indigenous peoples, and other diverse communities in Saskatoon, through the Civic Naming Program are expected to result in changes to both the policy and program administration associated with Civic Naming," the report says.

The pause will allow staff to focus on renaming John A Macdonald Road and a fuller Legacy Review Project, the report says.

The Legacy Review Project is meant to include options about how Saskatoon could respond to renaming requests that come forward on the basis of historical context and create welcoming, safe and culturally reflective spaces through partnership with the Indigenous community.

The current names list has enough names available for any required new streets, parks or facilities until a new policy is in place, the report says.

City council's planning committee is to consider the recommendation at its Monday meeting.