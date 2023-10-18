Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon adds safety features at crosswalk where girl was fatally struck

    Permanent safety features have been installed at a Saskatoon crosswalk where a nine-year-old girl was hit and killed.

    Baeleigh Maurice was fatally struck by a truck while pushing her scooter across a crosswalk at 33rd Street West and Avenue G North on Sept. 9, 2021.

    Maurice's mom, Rochelle Cook, said conversations with the city about enhancing safety at the crosswalk began in January 2022.

    “This has been in the works for over a year now,” Cook told CTV News at the crosswalk.

    Curbs at the crosswalk have been extended, to reduce the time a pedestrian is on the crosswalk.

    New parking restrictions have been implemented to improve driver-sight distances and overhead signs, with flashing lights, have been installed. The posts have been painted blue — Baeleigh Maurice’s favourite colour.

    The City of Saskatoon conducted a safety assessment of the crosswalk last fall.

    “I feel more comforted now that this is finished," Cook said.

    Flowers and pictures honouring Maurice are left at the scene. Maurice’s family is considering creating a more permanent memorial, either by way of a plaque or a bench, with a location to be determined.

    Taylor Kennedy is charged with impaired driving in Maurice's death.

    She is accused of exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC.

    Kennedy’s trial began on Oct. 10 and is set to continue in February.

    Saskatoon Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News