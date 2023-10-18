Saskatoon adds safety features at crosswalk where girl was fatally struck

Permanent safety features have been installed at a Saskatoon crosswalk where a nine-year-old girl was hit and killed.

Baeleigh Maurice was fatally struck by a truck while pushing her scooter across a crosswalk at 33rd Street West and Avenue G North on Sept. 9, 2021.

Maurice's mom, Rochelle Cook, said conversations with the city about enhancing safety at the crosswalk began in January 2022.

“This has been in the works for over a year now,” Cook told CTV News at the crosswalk.

Curbs at the crosswalk have been extended, to reduce the time a pedestrian is on the crosswalk.

New parking restrictions have been implemented to improve driver-sight distances and overhead signs, with flashing lights, have been installed. The posts have been painted blue — Baeleigh Maurice’s favourite colour.

The City of Saskatoon conducted a safety assessment of the crosswalk last fall.

“I feel more comforted now that this is finished," Cook said.

Flowers and pictures honouring Maurice are left at the scene. Maurice’s family is considering creating a more permanent memorial, either by way of a plaque or a bench, with a location to be determined.

Taylor Kennedy is charged with impaired driving in Maurice's death.

She is accused of exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC.

Kennedy’s trial began on Oct. 10 and is set to continue in February.