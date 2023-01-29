Saskatoon activates extreme cold weather response as temperatures drop

With wind chill temperatures dropping below -30 C over the next week, the City of Saskatoon has activated its emergency cold weather response.

The Saskatoon emergency management office tweeted on Sunday morning that it was activating emergency response level two, which means partner groups will be meeting virtually to organize their response.

There are warm-up locations throughout the city, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., including all public libraries, which will open their entryways early to allow anyone waiting outside to keep warm while they wait for the facilities to open.

A full list of warmup locations can be found here.

Saskatoon Transit also offers the Safe Bus program to help anyone in need of immediate shelter or help contacting emergency services, the city says.

Saskatoon residents can safely flag down a bus or go to a parked bus for help. The drivers can contact emergency services through their radio and give people in need a safe place to wait.

More information on the extreme cold weather response plan can be found here.