SASKATOON -- Four people, including two teen boys, are in custody following an alleged armed robbery Wednesday morning, Saskatoon police say.

Around 5:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven location in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road.

It was reported that numerous people wearing balaclavas entered the store with knives, struck an employee and fled on foot with stolen items, police say.

The victim was treated on scene by paramedics for a minor injury.

Two of the suspects were arrested in the 100 block of Witney Avenue North. Two others were located nearby with the help of the canine unit.

The stolen property was located in possession of the arrested people, police say.

Two males, ages 18 and 15, are charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

Two other males, ages 21 and 14, face charges including robbery and assault with a weapon

The 14-year-old was also charged with breach of probation.