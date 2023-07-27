Saskatoon 7-11 allegedly robbed twice in one day by same man

A Saskatoon man stands accused of robbing the same 7-11 store twice on the same day.

Saskatoon police said they were called to the business in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

An armed robbery had allegedly occurred around 30 minutes earlier, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

Police said the suspect had taken cigarettes and fled before they arrived.

“Around 12:20 p.m. the same day, police received a report of a masked male committing an armed robbery at the same business,” the release said.

Police said the suspect had stolen cigarettes and fled before they arrived.

“He was observed by witnesses to be changing his clothing while fleeing," the release said.

SPS said officers conducted a search of the area using a canine unit, which led them to the suspect in the area of Clancy Drive and Fairmont Drive.

Police said he was arrested without incident.

Police said they believe no weapon may have been used in the robberies.

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection to both robberies. SPS said the man was also wanted on outstanding warrants.