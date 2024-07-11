Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban in wake of heat wave

The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.

Effective at noon on Thursday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said the fire ban applies to Crown lands, provincial parks and recreation sites, as well as the entire northern boreal forest.

"We are asking the public to take extreme caution to prevent wildfires during this time. This includes being cautious using all-terrain vehicles and to report a fire if they see a fire," SPSA vice-president of operations Steve Roberts said in a news release on Thursday.

The ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns, and fireworks, also includes all land within 4.5 km of the provincial forest boundary.

According to the SPSA, nearly half of the wildfires are caused by human activity —usually starting in inaccessible areas near communities and roads.

Roberts says the ban is meant to ensure lives, communities, and infrastructure are protected.

There are 73 wildfires currently burning in Saskatchewan, and a total of 302 have already occurred this year. The five-year average for this time of year is 211.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 20 communities were under air quality warning due to wildfire smoke, which also reduced visibility in the area.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke poses a health risk to everyone, regardless of age or pre-existing health conditions.

The SPSA asks all other municipalities, rural municipalities, and communities to examine the fire risk in their area and to consider implementing consistent fire bans to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires.

The ban comes as the province is dealing with scorching temperatures and dry conditions.

Saskatchewan has been under a heat warning since Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said temperatures rose to 34 C with overnight lows ranging from the mid-teens into the low 20s.

ECCC said the extreme heat will continue into Friday, with a slight cooling in temperatures over the weekend.