Saskatchewan to receive over $19 M in flood recovery from federal government

The Government of Canada has offered over $19 million in disaster recovery funding to Saskatchewan for flooding that took place in 2013.

The floods caused major damage to homes, municipalities, First Nation communities, agriculture buildings, small businesses and infrastructure across the province.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, has announced an interim payment of $19.6 million to help with recovery costs from the floods.

"Rebuilding in the aftermath of significant flooding takes time and we will continue to work closely with the Government of Saskatchewan to support them throughout the recovery,” Blair said in a Government of Canada news release.

“As we work to adapt to the impacts of climate change, including natural disasters, we're committed to building resiliency, ensuring that communities are able to build back stronger."

The money will come from the government’s Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program.

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Public Safety, Christine Tell, said providing support for recovery helped communities and families rebuild and maintain hope.

“The financial burden of extreme weather events is extraordinary and this interim payment from the Government of Canada will assist with those costs. The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring our citizens are not only safe but also supported during disaster crises,” she said in the news release.

Expenses that are eligible for support include restoring public works and infrastructure and repairing or replacing essential personal property of people, businesses and farmsteads.

To access financial assistance through the DFAA, applications need to be made six months from the end of the disaster. Provinces and Territories then have five years to submit final claims.

However, in this case, Saskatchewan requested two extensions. The revised deadline for final payment is December 2023.