The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation has applied for binding arbitration with the province.

The group announced Wednesday morning it has made an application to the Education Relations Board for binding arbitration for a new contract for Saskatchewan’s 13,500 teachers.

“We have put forward thoughtful, reasonable and fiscally responsible proposals that would increase supports for students and allow teachers to do their best work. All we’ve received in return is a call for rollbacks and an extremely narrow interpretation of what should be discussed in bargaining,” STF president Patrick Maze said in a news release.

“While the selection of an arbitrator might delay the resolution of this dispute, it was pointless to continue these talks.”

The current agreement between the provincial government and teachers expired in August. The contract covers elements such as salary and benefits.