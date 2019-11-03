SASKATOON -- The 2019 Saskatchewan snow show wrapped up this weekend, and the organizers say it attracted over 12,000 people over the three days at Prairieland Park.

The event had vendors selling all sorts of winter-activity related items such as snow suits, helmets, and of course snowmobiles.

There was even a section displaying all sorts of vintage snowmobiles, offering a glimpse into the history of the winter activity.

Cole Flath with Alpyne Apparel has been attending the event for five years now, and says it’s a great opportunity for vendors like himself, but also anyone that is willing to drop by.

“It’s great, like even if you’re not into snowmobiling, there’s other vendors. There’s pretty much something for everybody here.”

Organizers say they have received plenty of positive feedback from both vendors and attendees, calling the year another success and say they have already booked the venue for next year, are looking forward to hosting again.