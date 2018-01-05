Saskatchewan Senator Lillian Dyck says she was shocked, angry and hurt after reading letters posted to Senator Lynn Beyak’s website in support of Beyak’s stance that “some good” came from residential schools.

“Some of the things that were posted are extremely offensive. They are racist in nature and it’s just shocking that a senator would post something like that on a public website,” Dyck said.

Dyck told CTV News she agrees with the decision to kick Beyak out of the Conservative Party Caucus after Beyak refused to take down one of the letters.

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer released a statement Thursday saying he learned Beyak posted about 100 letters from Canadians in support of her position on residential schools to her Parliamentary website. He asked Beyak to remove one of the letters that suggests Indigenous people want to get things for “no effort.” When Beyak refused, he kicked her out of caucus.

"Promoting this comment is offensive and unacceptable for a Conservative Parliamentarian. To suggest that Indigenous Canadians are lazy compared to other Canadians, is simply racist," Scheer said in a statement.

Dyck is a member of the Gordon First Nation in Saskatchewan and is the first female First Nations and Canadian-born Chinese senator. She said she wasn’t surprised to read some of the comments but was shocked Beyak posted them.

“I’m 72 years old and have grown up with racism and sexism my whole life,” Dyck said, adding she worries about young Indigenous people. “Why should they have to go through the same things I went through years ago? It’s time for things to change.”

Dyck said most Canadians are tolerant but that people must have difficult conversations about what Canadians can do in their day-to-day lives if they witness racism.

“So that we improve the way our country operates and so that the daily lives of everyone is better than it is now,” Dyck said.

In March 2017, Beyak suggested residential schools were not all bad.

“I speak partly for the record, but mostly in memory of the kindly and well-intentioned men and women and their descendants — perhaps some of us here in this chamber — whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools go unacknowledged for the most part and are overshadowed by negative reports,” Beyak said.

That led to a chorus of calls for Beyak to step down from the Senate’s committee on Aboriginal Peoples. Dyck is the chair of the committee and said at the time she tried speaking to Beyak at the time but said she can’t engage with her in a meaningful way.

Beyak remains a senator but now sits as an independent.

--- With files from The Canadian Press