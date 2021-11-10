Saskatchewan's new 'WEST' police unit to focus on 'high-profile' offenders with outstanding warrants

Saskatoon -

As outlined in last month's throne speech, the Saskatchewan Party government is moving ahead with a plan to create a new policing unit focused on warrant enforcement and "high-profile" offenders.

The Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST) will be based in Meadow Lake and Saskatoon.

The province also plans to roll out electronic monitoring devices for offenders.

"These two new initiatives represent a significant improvement to how Saskatchewan enforces warrants and monitors high-profile offenders," corrections, policing and public safety minister Christine Tell said in a news release.

WEST will consist of 10 permanent positions, including eight RCMP officers, a criminal analyst and an administrator, according to the province.

The team will focus on "high-profile" offenders with outstanding arrest warrants for or who are in violation of court-imposed conditions, the news release said.

The electronic monitoring devices will rely on GPS to track and record a person's movements throughout the day.

The province believes the devices will reduce reoffending and help offeders transition back into the community.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.