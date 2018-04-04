The North Saskatchewan Business Association says the province’s current minimum wage is proportionate to current economic standings.

Saskatchewan became the province with the lowest minimum wage on April 1, after Nova Scotia raised their rate.

“The reality is if it goes beyond what is manageable within the workforce, it could impact the number of people employed or the hours they are working,” Keith Moen, director of NSBA, said.

Employees in Nova Scotia earn $11 an hour, while Saskatchewan minimum wage workers earn $10.96.

“I think it’s an embarrassment,” Nick Day, a volunteer for Fight For 15, said.

“The minimum wage should definitely go up to $15 an hour. Some research by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has determined that in Saskatchewan, working full time, you need to make at least $15, if not $16 an hour, just to get by.”

The owner of 8th Street Books and Comics in Saskatoon said he’d like to pay his employees more, but he can’t afford to.

“Last month, two of my staff got paid more than I do because I couldn’t afford to pay me anymore. The economy right now is in horrible shape,” Pat Thompson said.

Minimum wage hike in the cards

Every October, the Saskatchewan government evaluates the minimum wage and decides whether or not to raise it.

Cabinet must agree on an increase, based on the cost of living and the previous year’s wage.

Moen, the NSBA director, said he thinks the wage will be boosted, but not by much.

“We expect to see a lift, perhaps in the two to three per cent range,” Moen said.

This past October, government raised minimum wage by 24 cents to its current $10.96.