A new report says Saskatchewan’s criminal justice system is lagging behind the rest of Canada.

According to the Macdonald-Laurier institute report, out of 13 provinces, Saskatchewan is the fifth worst for its criminal justice system.

The report ranked the provinces based on things such as public safety, support for victims, and cost.

The province's score can be attributed to the high violent crime rate, costly jails and high levels of Indigenous incarceration. Among the provinces, violent crime rates per capita are highest in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador, while they are lowest in Prince Edward Island, Ontario, and Québec.

The report also found disproportionately high levels of Indigenous incarceration relative to the population in every jurisdiction in Canada, but it is particularly high in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Prince Edward Island came out on top as having the best criminal justice system with the Yukon as the worst.