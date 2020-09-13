SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rush have traded forward Connor Robinson to the Colorado Mammoth, in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2020, and a first round-draft pick in 2021.

Robinson played 11 regular season games with the Rush, after being selected by the club with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NLL entry draft.

“It’s difficult to move a player with such great potential, but while remaining in the hunt to chase down another championship in 2021, we also need to address the future,” said Rush general manager Derek Keenan in a release.

The Rush now hold eight selections in the 2020 draft, including a pair of first-round picks. The NLL draft is scheduled for Sept 17.