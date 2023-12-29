SASKATOON
    • Saskatchewan Rush gear up for New Year's Eve showdown at SaskTel Centre

    SaskTel Centre is set to be buzzing on New Year's Eve as fans eagerly await the Saskatchewan Rush's upcoming game.

    So far this season, the team's offense has been in top form, according to Tyler Wawryk, Head of Operations for the Saskatchewan Rush.

    "Right now we're the second highest scoring team on a game by game average,” he said.

    The New Year's Eve game, featuring the team's new logo and turf depicting a buffalo with a head made out of a lacrosse basket, promises to be a highlight of the festive season.

    The Rush, returning from the Christmas break with one win and two losses, will face off against the Albany Firewolves in what is anticipated to be a high-energy match.

    Wawryk reflected on the team so far this year and provided insight into the Rush and their upcoming game.

    "It's a faster team, it's a bigger team. Really high octane offense. Coming in, we've got Albany, which is the #1 offensive team. So, it's shaping up to be a bit of a barn burner between these two clubs," he said.

    As the Rush aims to continue their strong performance, fans can expect an exciting New Year's Eve showdown at SaskTel Centre.

