SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatchewan Rush game postponed due to weather conditions

    (Noah Rishaug / CTV News) (Noah Rishaug / CTV News)
    Share

    The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has postponed Saturday night’s game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Philadelphia Wings due to extrene weather conditions.

    The NLL and Rush both released statements on Saturday with the update, as the weather conditions are affecting air travel.

    The game will be rescheduled at a later date, which has not yet been determined.

    Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

    Move over Apple: Microsoft is now the most valuable publicly traded company

    Microsoft is back on top. After trailing behind Apple for the majority of the past decade, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable publicly traded company as of market close on Friday. The tech giant’s stock (MSFT) closed at US$388.47 a share on Friday, giving it a market capitalization of US$2.89 trillion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News