Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
The Rush fell to the first place Rock 12-11 in what became their final game of the season.
Forward Ryan Keenan boasted a five point performance. Regardless, Saskatchewan found themselves down 7-6 at halftime.
Even a pair of goals from Robert Church and a hat trick from Mike Triolo couldn’t bring the Rush back into contention in the fourth quarter.
All told, Clark Water, Nathaniel Kozevnikov, Jake Boudreau and Jerrett Smith all scored for Saskatchewan in front of a hometown crowd of 9,000 fans.
Goalie Frank Scigliano made 38 saves in the loss.
The Saskatchewan Rush finish the season with a record of 8-10, tied in eighth place for the season.
Due to the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) tiebreaker rule – the Rush failed to secure a spot in playoffs.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
Tim Hortons says potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu has 'no merit'
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
2 killed and 6 injured in shooting at Memphis park party, police say
Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.
'Civil War' continues box-office campaign at No. 1
'Civil War,' Alex Garland's ominous American dystopia, remained the top film in theatres in its second week of release, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Israeli leaders criticize expected U.S. sanctions against military unit that could further strain ties
Israeli leaders on Sunday harshly criticized an expected decision by the U.S. to impose sanctions on a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the Israeli military.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating after bear mace incident disrupts FNUC Powwow
The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help after a bear spray incident disrupted an event at the Brandt Centre.
-
'It's very sad': Regina's Centennial Market being forced to close
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
-
'Recklessly spending tax dollars': Questions arise over cost of government infrastructure projects
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman charged after police vehicle rammed in traffic stop
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
-
What Winnipeg Jets fans need to know before heading downtown for Game 1
In preparation for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party of the year, the city is shutting down streets and rerouting transit.
-
‘It’s a real celebration’: Manitoba chefs face off in 2nd annual charity chili competition
Dozens of vendors lifted their ladles for the second annual St. Norbert Farmers’ Market charity chili cook off Saturday.
Edmonton
-
2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
-
SUV stolen, owner run over in carjacking on Jasper Avenue Saturday morning: EPS
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
-
1 in hospital after motorcycle hits pedestrian Saturday night on Princess Elizabeth Avenue
A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in north central Edmonton Saturday evening.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead Sunday morning in Calgary community of Redstone, man in custody
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
West Hillhurst Community Association throws a solar panel party
The West Hillhurst Community Association carbon footprint may have shrank a little Sunday.
Lethbridge
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
Lethbridge gets a new theatre company to showcase city's storytellers
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
-
Hicks stops 43 shots as Brooks Bandits down Okotoks 4-0 in BCHL series opener
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
Toronto
-
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Female seriously injured in Mississauga collision involving motorcycle
A female has been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.
-
Toronto man facing 8 charges in alleged sex assaults at east-end restaurant
Toronto police say they've laid eight charges against a 22-year-old man related to a series of alleged sex assaults at a restaurant in the city's east end.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe finishes London Marathon in just over 4 hours
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe had “a great day” in London Sunday when he ran in the marathon.
-
Taylor Swift law class at Queen’s University making shock waves
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
-
2 federal ministers meet with Invest Ottawa to discuss Budget 2024, small businesses
Two federal ministers met with Invest Ottawa in the capital Sunday to highlight the government’s budget for 2024.
Montreal
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
-
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
-
Hundreds gather in Montreal critical of Quebec's environmental record
Hundreds gathered around the George-Etienne Cartier angel statue in Montreal on Sunday to draw attention to the environment on the eve of Earth Day.
Vancouver
-
Out-of-control wildfire burning in central B.C., visible from Highway 97
An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is suspected to be human caused, according to officials, who say crews were called to a number of blazes Saturday.
-
Pedestrian dead after collision in Abbotsford
A woman was found dead after a collision on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to authorities.
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Vancouver Island
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
-
EA Sports simulation predicts Vancouver over Boston in 2024 Stanley Cup final
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
London
-
'Unproductive day at the table': Negotiations between Western graduate TAs and university stall
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario Federation of Labour, graduate-level teaching assistants at Western University remain on the picket line.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover
A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Conestoga College and John Tibbits named in defamation lawsuit
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
Northern Ontario
-
Tim Hortons says potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu has 'no merit'
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
-
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Atlantic
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
One man in custody after weapons-related incident in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.
-
Boil water advisory in place for Middle Musquodoboit after water main break
Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.