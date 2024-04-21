SASKATOON
    • Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto

    Saskatchewan Rush forward Mike Triolo at the team's final game of the 2023-24 season on April 20, 2024.
    The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.

    The Rush fell to the first place Rock 12-11 in what became their final game of the season.

    Forward Ryan Keenan boasted a five point performance. Regardless, Saskatchewan found themselves down 7-6 at halftime.

    Even a pair of goals from Robert Church and a hat trick from Mike Triolo couldn’t bring the Rush back into contention in the fourth quarter.

    All told, Clark Water, Nathaniel Kozevnikov, Jake Boudreau and Jerrett Smith all scored for Saskatchewan in front of a hometown crowd of 9,000 fans.

    Goalie Frank Scigliano made 38 saves in the loss.

    The Saskatchewan Rush finish the season with a record of 8-10, tied in eighth place for the season.

    Due to the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) tiebreaker rule – the Rush failed to secure a spot in playoffs.

