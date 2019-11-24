SASKATOON -- The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan held an event on Saturday offering free dental services to people not able to afford dental care.

The event is called "Day of Giving" and it brings together participating dental clinics across Saskatchewan and offers different dental services on the basis of an initial assessment by a dentist.

A total of 40 dental offices offered free dental service on Saturday. 12 offices were located in Saskatoon, seven offices in Regina, and an additional 21 in smaller cities and towns throughout the province.

Some of the participating clinics offered walk-in services while others requested an appointment based on time need to conduct any necessary dental treatments.

The College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan encouraged people receiving free dental care to eat a meal before visiting a clinic due to the possible use of numbing treatment.

A full list of participating clinics can be found on its website.