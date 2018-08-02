

The Canadian Press





CREIGHTON, Sask. - Saskatchewan RCMP have identified a suspect who was arrested after a truck was stolen with a young girl in the back seat.

Police say a 42-year-old man from Medicine Hat, Alta., is facing kidnapping, theft, dangerous operation of vehicle and other charges.

He appeared in Creighton provincial court on Thursday.

RCMP say Mounties pursued when a truck was stolen on Tuesday afternoon and the suspect headed for The Pas.

Police say a three-year-old girl was found safe in the vehicle after it was stopped by a spike belt and another vehicle.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit is reviewing the arrest after a suspect suffered a fractured rib and was bitten by a police dog.