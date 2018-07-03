The Saskatchewan Rattlers. That’s the name of a new pro-basketball team to be based in Saskatoon.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League, a new league, unveiled the team’s name and logo at a news conference in the city on Tuesday.

“The reception has been tremendous since discussions began to bring a Canadian Elite Basketball League team to Saskatoon,” Lee Genier, the president and chief operating officer for CEBL’s western operations, said in a statement. Genier previously spent two years running the Saskatchewan Rush, a National Lacrosse League team based in Saskatoon.

“The Rattlers will deliver an entertainment experience second to none, and I’m confident we can replicate the incredible support the Rush received when I led their introduction to the city. Fans will see the highest caliber of basketball in Canada outside of the Toronto Raptors, and an electric atmosphere that will have them returning game after game.”

The Rattlers, who will play out of the SaskTel Centre, will compete against five other teams. Edmonton, Hamilton, Niagara, Guelph and Fraser Valley will also have teams.

Each team will have a 12 player roster and will play 10 home games and 10 away games.

The league is scheduled to start in May 2019.