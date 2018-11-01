

The dates that the Saskatchewan Rattlers plan to #HoldCourt in Saskatoon have been announced.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League released regular season schedules for all six franchises on Thursday, and according to Rattlers Director of Business Operations Brad Kraft, fans in Saskatchewan got a say on when their team will be on the floor.

“It just goes to show that we’re a league that’s dedicated to the fans,” said Kraft. “We ran a poll over social media asking fans what dates would be best for them, and the majority response was weeknight games.”

The Rattlers will tip off their inaugural season on Thursday May 9, 2019 against the Niagara River Lions. They’ll play a total of 20 regular season games, with 10 of them being played at Sasktel Centre. Season tickets are already on sale, while general admission tickets will go on sale later on in November.

May 9 – Niagara vs Rattlers

May 11 – Rattlers at Guelph

May 16 – Hamilton vs Rattlers

May 18 – Rattlers at Hamilton

May 24 – Niagara vs Rattlers

May 31 – Rattlers at Edmonton

June 6 – Edmonton vs Rattlers

June 8 – Rattlers at Guelph

June 13 – Rattlers at Fraser Valley

June 21 – Rattlers at Niagara

June 27 – Fraser Valley vs Rattlers

July 5 – Rattlers at Niagara

July 12 – Hamilton vs Rattlers

July 18 – Guelph vs Rattlers

July 25 – Rattlers at Fraser Valley

July 27 – Rattlers at Hamilton

Aug. 2 – Fraser Valley vs Rattlers

Aug. 8 – Rattlers at Edmonton

Aug. 9 – Edmonton vs Rattlers

Aug. 15 – Guelph vs Rattlers

The Rattlers say they’re hoping to name the team’s head coach before the end of the year, while the roster won’t be announced until 2019.