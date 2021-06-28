SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Rattlers are still looking for its first win of the 2021 season after dropping a nail-biter to the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

On Monday, the Rattlers’ invited 150 frontline workers to take in the team’s first home game of the season at SaskTel Centre. Jakeenan Grant led Saskatchewan with 13 points and eight rebounds. Saskatchewan made 12 three-pointers in the game, but could not contain the Hamilton offense.

Lindell Wigginton led Hamilton with a game-high 20 points plus the game-winning basket as the Rattlers fell 73-71 in an Elam Ending.

According to the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) an Elam Ending is introduced to maintain the normal flow of a game when deliberate fouling and rushed possessions by the trailing team, stalling on offense by the leading team, and little hope for late comebacks tarnished the experience for fans and teams.

Saskatchewan's next game is Thursday against Fraser Valley Bandits.