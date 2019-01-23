The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the newly-formed Canadian Elite Basketball League introduced Greg Jockims as the team’s first-ever coach and general manager.

“Getting a chance to build from the ground up really gives you a chance to put your fingerprints on the organization” said Jockims shortly after the team made the announcement.

“We want to have a championship-caliber team and program here” added the former Huskies coach. Jockims lead the U-of-S men’s basketball program for 13 years, including the 2009-10 season where the Huskies won the CIS national championship.

The CEBL will hold a draft of Canadian players in March. The six-team summer league plans to start play in May.

Teams are required to have seven Canadians on their rosters and are permitted three imports.

The Rattlers will play 10 home games at SaskTel Centre.