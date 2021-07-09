SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Chad Jacobson has stepped down, according to a news release from the team Friday evening.

“First and foremost, it needs to be said that nobody wanted this team to succeed more than Chad. Unfortunately, many factors accumulated which led to the team’s present struggles,” Rattlers general manager Barry Rawylk said in the release.

“To his credit he recognized the need for a swift path to a fresh start for the team. We want to thank Chad for this contributions and tireless work for the Rattlers.”

The Rattlers (0-5) have yet to win their first game of the 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. On Thursday, the team lost 101-60 to the Edmonton Stingers.

This was Jacobson’s second year as the team’s head coach, and his third with the team after being an assistant coach during the 2019 inaugural season.

“In a short period of time over the past two seasons, Chad has created a strong culture within the locker room which we will look forward to seeing further develop. Chad is someone who is extremely committed and driven and it is sad to see him step away,” Rawylk said.

Rattlers lead assistant coach Conor Dow has been named interim head coach.

Dow, who is from Needham, MA, has experience with coaching, scouting, recruiting and basketball operations. He joined the Rattlers after spending two years as an assistant coach for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. The Legends are the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, according to the release.

Rawylk expressed excitement to have Dow as the head coach, saying, “Conor has tremendous experience and knowledge from working with many elite coaches in the NCAA, G-League, and NBA. Conor is already familiar with the team as the lead assistant coach and is somebody that is extremely passionate. We look forward to seeing what he does in this role.”