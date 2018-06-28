Austen Zentner, Tanner LePage and Dylan Moldovan are preparing for the biggest competition of their lives.

“I’ve never been out of the country,” admitted Zentner, in between reps of squatting hundreds of pounds at Black Anvil Lifting Co. in Saskatoon.

He and his musclebound teammates will be going far beyond the Canadian border this September, when they attend the World Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting Championships in South Africa.

“It still hasn’t fully absorbed yet,” said Moldovan, a 20-year-old native of Regina who travels to Saskatoon monthly to train with Zentner and LePage. “I’m just kind of keeping my training very rigorous for right now. The volume is high.”

The trio qualified after reaching the medaling at the Canadian Junior Championship back in February, and are pushing themselves to lift more than they ever have when September rolls around.

“I definitely want to push over 500 pounds,” said LePage, a 23-year-old civil engineering student at the University of Saskatchewan. “I think if I could do that I might be able to get on the podium.”

“The most I’ve squatted in competition is 617 pounds. In the gym, I’ve taken 660,” said Zentner. “By worlds, I’m hoping to hit 660 in competition, and by the end of the year I want to be around 700.”

In powerlifting, a competitor combines their top numbers from three separate events; the squat, the benchpress and the deadlift.

“Whoever has the highest total wins in that weight class,” explained Zentner. “If two people are tied, the lighter weight person wins.”

Moldovan believes there may be a slight misconception that people can have about his sport.

“The mentality of powerlifting is very different than what it could be perceived as. We’re all pushing each other to get better,” he said. “We’re all in this together, and we’re all getting stronger as a group, and we’re all motivating each other to get better.”

The three will be holding a steak night on Thursday, July 19 to help fund their trip to South Africa. The championship runs from Sept. 2 to 8.