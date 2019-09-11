A donation of $650,000 is being gifted towards an end-of-life care hospice in Saskatoon.

Gordon and Jill Rawlinson donated the amount to the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation as part of the Close to Home Campaign for Hospice and End of Life Care.

“We launched this campaign in January, and we have been met with tremendous support from many sectors of the community, including this generous gift from the Rawlinsons,” said Chris Boychuk, St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation past board chair, in a press release.

“We look forward to continuing to fulfil the vision, mission, and purpose of the Hospice at Glengarda with our community’s support,” Boychuk

Construction on the Hospice at Glengarda began last May. The campaign has received more than $18.5 million in donations thanks to community support, according to Todd Rosenberg, Close to Home Campaign Co-Chair.

The Rawlinson’s donation was announced during a ceremony on Tuesday.