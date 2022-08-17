Saskatchewan offering free training for Early Childhood Educators

The Government of Saskatchewan is putting almost $9 million towards training in early learning and child care industries.

“Early Childhood Educators (ECE) have a positive impact on the learning and development of Saskatchewan’s youngest learners,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a Ministry press release. “That’s why we are working with post-secondary institutions to deliver training opportunities for ECEs and those who want to work in early learning and child care.”

Three colleges have partnered with the province to offer the training. These include College Mathieu, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic. All three schools are located in Saskatoon.

Most of the training will be offered online, allowing for those interested to work at their own pace.

Courses will begin in 2022-2023 and early childhood educators, regulated child care home providers and child care home assistances will be prioritized.

Opportunities range from ECE certificate courses and diploma training to specialized training, such as the Autism Certificate of Achievement or Truth and Reconciliation workshops.