Saskatchewan NDP leader gives first convention speech since taking the helm
Opposition New Democrats Leader Carla Beck said it's time to do the hard work to provide an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party in her first speech at the helm during the party's annual convention.
"It's going to take a lot of hard work, but we've never been afraid of that," Beck said at the convention in Saskatoon Saturday.
Beck was the first woman elected to lead the Saskatchewan New Democrats when she stepped into the role in June after the resignation of former leader Ryan Meili earlier in the year. Meili's departure followed the loss of NDP stronghold Athabasca in a byelection, demonstrating some divisions in the New Democrats.
It is the first in-person convention for the New Democrats in three years.
"Since we were last at a convention like this we've been through a bit: a global pandemic, a disappointing election, a leadership race," Beck said.
The convention's theme is "building to win" and Beck said it marks the beginning of the New Democrats election campaign. She reiterated promises for plans to retain doctors, advance reconciliation and develop industry while reducing carbon emissions.
Beck criticized the governing Saskatchewan Party's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and said Premier Scott Moe plays political theatre to shore up the base. She said in the four months she's been leader, people have told her they are tired of division, cuts and negativity.
"Saskatchewan New Democrats are the only ones that can deliver that change that so many people are looking for right across the province."
The NDP has 12 of 61 seats in the Saskatchewan legislature, dropping its seat count in nearly every election since former premier Lorne Calvert won government in 2003.
The New Democrats received a needed boost when they achieved an overwhelming win in the byelection for Meili's Saskatoon Meewasin riding.
While the next provincial election is still around two years away, the Saskatchewan Party has kept a stronghold on the province.
Polling has shown the Saskatchewan Party government still has strong support, although they've been criticized for their response to health care and inflation.
Lori Johb, president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, spoke at the convention saying that the increases to cost of living means workers are struggling to get by. They are taking second jobs or leaving the province altogether, she said.
"Workers cannot afford to wait any longer," Johb said.
Moe's recent focus has been on the federal government and Justin Trudeau. He has said he's prepared to take legal action over federal regulations on pollution and released a policy paper on the Saskatchewan government's plan to flex its own autonomy, starting with a bill to be introduced this fall to address federalism.
The province is also experiencing a resource windfall in potash, uranium and oil brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and global supply issues. But Beck criticized Moe's government for having no plan for when prices fall.
Beck, taking a more centrist approach than the party's federal counterparts, said Saskatchewan can provide the country and the world with resources that are needed today. But, she said, it must also plan to provide what's needed in the future, including green energy options.
The three-day convention will also see a celebration of the 60th anniversary of medicare, featuring special video presentations from former premier Roy Romanow and federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
The keynote speech Sunday will be delivered by Wab Kinew, leader of Manitoba's New Democrats, who held their own convention last week.
Beck said she knows there is a lot more hard work to come in the future, but she is hopeful for the party and the people of the province.
"We are passionate about helping people and making our province a better place."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Regina
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
-
Firefighters respond to late night blaze in east central Regina
Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Province clears out 'Every Child matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
17-year-old arrested in connection to 7 firearms incidents: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a series of firearms-related incidents over the past few weeks.
-
'There's been a lot of turmoil' North wants to bring stability back to AMC
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief candidate Sheila North says she is returning to politics because she was asked to do so by elders, chiefs, and members of community.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
-
What policy resolutions will the UCP vote on at their AGM?
This weekend Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting and vote on 20 policy resolutions, including aiming to challenge anti-racist education initiatives and review utility transmission charges.
-
Park in southwest Calgary closed due to bear activity
A park in southwest Calgary was closed Saturday morning due to bear activity.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
Premier Danielle Smith told the United Conservative Party that she would lead them to victory in Alberta's general election next year with an agenda focused on tackling the high cost of living and defending the province's jurisdiction.
-
What policy resolutions will the UCP vote on at their AGM?
This weekend Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting and vote on 20 policy resolutions, including aiming to challenge anti-racist education initiatives and review utility transmission charges.
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash Saturday
A pedestrian is dead after a collision with a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Highway 625 on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
Operations at Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package
All operations at Toronto’s island airport have been suspended due to a suspicious package, police say.
-
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Monday's election
Just hours before polling stations open across Ottawa Monday morning, mayoral frontrunners Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are making a final push on the campaign trail.
-
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
-
Six ward races to watch on Monday
With no incumbent mayor and at least 11 new councillors to be named, this election will dramatically change the council chamber, no matter who wins.
Vancouver
-
Would-be buyers, sellers of Vancouver luxury real estate sitting on sidelines: report
Rising interest rates, inflationary pressure and widespread economic uncertainty are cooling the luxury real estate market in Vancouver, according to a new report.
-
Semi crashes through barricade on B.C. highway
B.C.'s Highway 3 was closed in both directions east of Manning Park Saturday, and a photo from the mountain pass shows that a transport truck crashed through the barricade.
-
RCMP investigating 2 suspicious fires in downtown Vernon, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that occurred within a few hours of each other in an Okanagan city this week.
Montreal
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV: ruling
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
-
Call in free legal advice available this weekend in Quebec
Quebecers can receive free legal advice this weekend at the 39th edition of the Young Bar Association of Montreal's Telephone Legal Clinic.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.
-
Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.
Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month.
-
Vancouver man inspires hope on Downtown Eastside after searching for missing mask in Victoria
Adam Sawatsky catches up with Trey Helten, who was near the start of his recovery journey and working to make amends when they first met.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers in Nova Scotia set to strike next week over wages
Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer over wages.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
'Women, life, freedom': Hundreds attend Halifax protest in support of Iranians
More than a hundred people gathered at the Halifax waterfront Saturday in part of the many protests happening across Canada in support of Iranians.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
London
-
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
-
'Koats for Kids' event held Saturday
Saturday marked distribution day for the Boys and Girls Club “Koats for Kids” fundraiser in London, Ont.