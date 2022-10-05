Saskatchewan NDP creates critics for affordability, jobs, rural health

Prince Albert -

Highlighting a shift in priorities for the fall season, the Saskatchewan NDP announced new critic portfolios for affordability, jobs and rural health at a press conference in Prince Albert today.

“Whether it’s on Main Street or shop floors, the messages are the same - Scott Moe’s Sask. Party has given up on helping people and aren’t going to bat on issues Saskatchewan people are facing. Whether it’s cost-of-living, job creation or our crumbling health system, Scott Moe is missing in action,” said NDP leader Carla Beck in a press release.

Regina Rosemont MLA Trent Wotherspoon has been tapped as the affordability critic.

In a move that could signal a shift to the center, Regina University MLA Aleana Young will take the energy and resources portfolio – described in the release as a “recognition of the sector’s potential as a key job creator and driver of the province’s economy.”

The new critic for rural and remote health will be Saskatoon Eastview MLA Matt Love.