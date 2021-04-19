SASKATOON -- The oldest person in Saskatchewan has died at the age of 113.

Reita Fennell, a resident of Melfort, died on Saturday with family by her side, according to an obituary posted on the Melfort Funeral Home website.

Affectionately known as “Deat”, Fennell was born on November 20, 1907 in Melfort. It was just two years after Saskatchewan became a province.

At the time of her death, Fennell was the third oldest known living Canadian.

In an interview In 2017, at the time of her 110th birthday, Fennell’s grand daughter said she had lived a long life because of her faith, healthy eating and staying active.

A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday.