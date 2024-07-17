Saskatchewan limits provincial fire ban to northern forests only

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is downgrading a province-wide fire ban it issued last week.

On July 11, the SPSA issued a fire ban for all Crown lands, provincial and recreation sites across Saskatchewan in the wake of the first summer heat wave, as wildfires began to spread and put some communities at risk.

The Wilson fire, which burned within about eight kilometres of the town of Creighton near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, had the community and nearby Denare Beach prepared to evacuate last week, but the wind changed and the threat had subsided within a few days.

Effective 11 a.m. Wednesday, the fire ban will be limited to provincial lands located north of the forest boundary, according to a government news release.

The SPSA says in areas south of Prince Albert it will be up to individual municipalities, First Nation communities and parks to determine if a fire ban is required.

"Each provincial park in the southern part of the province will continue to work with the SPSA to determine risk and implement campfire restrictions if required," said Laura Ross, Saskatchewan’s minister of park.

"We encourage all residents and visitors to remain diligent in preventing human-caused fires in all areas of Saskatchewan."

According to the SPSA, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday there were 95 active fires in the province, 11 of which were uncontained, or continuing to grow in size.

Saskatchewan has had 367 wildfires this year, 119 more than the five-year average of 248, the province said.

In a statement Wednesday morning, public safety minister Paul Merriman cautioned people to be aware of and adhere to all fire bans and burning restrictions, whether municipal or provincial.