SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate saw a slight uptick for February, according to Statistics Canada.

The Canadian economy added 30,300 new jobs last month.

Still, unemployment numbers nudged up to 5.6 per cent.

Saskatchewan’s jobless rate stood higher – 6.2 per cent, with Saskatoon posting a slightly better employment rate than Regina.

According to Statistics Canada, the manufacturing and retail industries helped to create new jobs, but that was offset by fewer people working in professional, scientific and technical services in February.

Here's a look at February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

- Saskatchewan unemployment rate: 6.2 (6.0)

- Saskatoon unemployment rate: 6.5 (5.8)

- Regina unemployment rate: 6.6 (6.7)

- Canadians unemployed: 1.13 million (1.12 million)

- Canadians working: 19.18 million (19.15 million)

With files from the Canadian Press.