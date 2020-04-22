SASKATOON -- Seven of the first 21 selections in this year’s WHL Bantam Draft are from Saskatchewan, including a pair of Saskatoon Contacts who were selected within the first three picks.

“It was awesome to hear my name there,” said Riley Heidt, who was taken second overall by the Prince George Cougars. “I had a bit of an idea before the draft, but it was awesome to clarify that and hear my name in the draft.”

Just one pick later, Heidt’s teammate with the Contact,s Brayden Yager was selected by the Moose Jaw Warriors.

“Pretty incredible,” said Yager. “I’ve been wanting to play in this league for such a long time now, and getting to go to a place like Moose Jaw, I think it’ll make it that much better.”

Both players played 44 games in their rookie seasons in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, Heidt scoring 17 goals and 20 assists, with Yager notching 18 goals and 24 assists.

North Vancouver’s Connor Bedard went first overall to the Regina Pats, and will play with them next season as a 15-year-old after being granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada—the first time that’s ever happened for the WHL.

Heidt and Yager had also applied but were denied exceptional status.

“They evaluated us and said what they think we need to work on, and what we’re good at,” said Yager. “Just giving us advice for the future, and hopefully we take it as motivation in being a better player, and hopefully make it to the WHL one day.”

“I just don’t think it was the right decision right there for me at the time,” said Heidt. “I’m just going to use it as motivation to get better obviously, and not worry about it too much.”

Heidt and Yager are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and preparing for what they say should be another season playing with the Contacts.

“I’m lucky enough to have a gym here in my garage,” said Heidt. “Me and my brother are working out every day. Just staying home and hanging out with my family as much as I can, because it’s tough, you can’t leave the house.”

“Lots of tiles out on the back with the net, and I’m just shooting pucks as much as I can,” said Yager. “I don’t really have any weights, so I’m just filling bags with pucks and using them as weights.”

The Saskatoon Blades made their first selection of the draft at fifth overall, where they took defenceman Tanner Molendyk.

“He’s a dynamic defenceman,” said general manager Colin Priestner. “He led the Sports School Prep League in scoring for a defenceman and he’s also a guy that really takes care of his own end of the ice.”

The Prince Albert Raiders also took a defenceman with their first pick, selecting Fort St. James, B.C. product Terrell Goldsmith at 15th overall.

WHL training camps generally open the last week of August and Priestner admitted it would be disappointing if camp was delayed because of the pandemic.

“We’re really hopeful that it can happen, but we’ve got plan A, B, and C as a league right now, and that’s what I think they’re working on,” said Priestner.