Saskatchewan Health Authority putting visitation limits in place at facilities and care homes
Matt Young
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:18AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:20AM CST
SASKATOON -- Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is putting visitation limits in place at SHA facilities and care homes.
Starting Wednesday morning, family visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only. The restrictions will be re-assessed by November 3rd.