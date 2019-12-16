A new report is painting a grim picture of family violence in Saskatchewan.

Numbers from Stats Canada show, among the provinces, Saskatchewan has the highest rates of domestic violence against children Saskatchewan saw the most children, per capita, experiencing violence in the home. Ontario had the least.

The data released in the report looked at police-reported family violence across the country in 2018.

Chandra Decae works with young people who have experienced trauma and says whether a child has experienced violence from a parent first hand, or has been exposed to it, the consequences can be devastating.

“they're at an increased risk of developing depression, anxiety, suicide ideation, high stress responses.“

According to the report, three out of four victims experienced physical abuse. Weapons were present one in six times with fire arms being rare. And it shows violence against children and youth was twice as high in rural areas compared to urban communities.

Statscan also looked at intimate partner violence. It found Canada saw a two per cent increase in 2018, the highest rate recorded since 2012.

Decae says most violent partner incidents are not isolated. She says the cycle of violence begins with a honey moon stage, followed by tension that builds up, and then the explosion comes.

“It’s sad, it’s scary but I’m glad I’m in a position where I can help individuals who have this exposure.”

Cathy Nickel, also a family counsellor, has worked with children as young as three years old. She says kids know more than they're given credit for.

“the mother was very forward thinking and it was actually domestic violence situation and the little guy was really acting out.”

While nickel says there can be violence all season, the holidays typically sees more cases.

“Because they're getting Christmas bonuses and what not. And instead of it going where it needs to go to, often this is a season of drinking.”

Nickel says it's important for youth to have a trusting relationship with an adult, and says part of the recovery process is being able to talk about it.