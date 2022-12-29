Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.

The Saskatchewan First Act was introduced in the fall as a way for the province to assert broader jurisdiction over resources, immigration and other areas.

First Nations leaders from across the province came out on Dec. 16 with threats of blockades and legal action over the new law.

Cameron criticized it as an infringement of their inherent and Treaty rights, which he says supersedes provincial law, as their jurisdiction predates the creation of the province.

“These are not just talks that came out of the blue,” said Cameron.

“The reality is this: for the majority of our First Nations here in our region, many of them are not true partners. Many of them are not receiving impact and benefit agreements … or we’re not part of the resource revenue sharing formula. That’s just a matter of fact.”

First Nations are the rightful partners and key stakeholders in resource development in Saskatchewan, says Cameron.

They could be using those funds to invest in housing, infrastructure and education in their communities, he says.