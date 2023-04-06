Saskatchewan father charged with killing son's accused murderer

A 64-year-old Saskatchewan father has been charged in an apparent revenge killing involving the man accused in his son's death.

On Tuesday, Reginald Durocher allegedly struck Ryan Clark, 34, with his vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run outside of a business in Northside, Sask.

Police say the vehicle involved in Clark's death was found in Little Red River Tuesday evening. Durocher was later located and arrested.

He faces a first-degree murder charge in Clark's death.

Clark was previously convicted of second-degree murder of Reginald’s son Christopher, according to court documents.

However, a new trial was ordered after Clark successfully appealed the decision.

Christopher, 37, died from blunt force trauma to the head in October 2016, the court documents said. The trauma was caused by at least three to five “significant” physical impacts.

At the time of his death, Christopher was living in a camper trailer on his parents’ property near Christopher Lake.

“Mr. Clark and Mr. Durocher were long-term friends who spent time together, had lived together for six weeks in 2015, and occasionally worked for the same employer,” the appeal decision said

“The Crown tendered evidence that Mr. Clark had suspected Mr. Durocher was intimately involved with his former and present girlfriends and believed he was the subject of ridicule as a result."

The Crown also claimed that Clark doubted the paternity of his daughter, who had been born in September of 2016, and his suspicion that Christopher was the father of the child had caused a falling out between the two friends.

Clark’s appeal argued the trial judge erred with regard to eyewitness evidence and instructions given to the jury.

Reginald made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday.

RCMP said the crash investigation is ongoing.