SASKATOON -- Prairieland Park was all about horses this weekend as the Saskatchewan Equine Expo trotted back into town for the ninth year.

The horse themed event is put on each year by Prairieland Park in partnership with the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the Saskatchewan Horse Federation.

The park’s agricultural building was the place to be to check out all of the various competitions and demonstrations with the horses. The world trade center was also host to a trade show featuring all sorts of equestrian products and services for sale.

Some horse demonstrations include ranch roping, trick riding, and a "colt starting" trainer challenge, something that horse trainer Chris Munro participated in and knows very well.

"This is what we do every day and this is how we do it, and here were just putting a bit of a competitive edge to it and having fun with it." Munro said.

"I absolutely love it, it’s something I really like doing. It’s kind of an addiction," Munro said. "I love starting horses, it’s what I eat, breathe, and sleep doing."

The crowd plays a big role during the weekend, with many events such as the colt starting offering education to those in attendance.

"We have a very energetic crowd” said Lori Cates, the manager of agriculture at Prairieland Park. "It’s been very, very good. All of the feedback has been excellent."

Cates says they are already looking forward to next year, which will be the tenth anniversary of the expo, and she says they might even be planning a big surprise to celebrate a decade.

The expo ends on Sunday at 7 p.m.