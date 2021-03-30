SASKATOON -- The aftermath of the spring storm includes moderate winds again Tuesday morning, with a slow clear-out developing from the west.

By Wednesday the melt returns with plus temperatures taking us into the Easter long weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Wind / Partly Cloudy

High: -4

Evening: -5

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 14